Usman Mukhtar drops first look from his upcoming crime thriller

Pakistan television’s latest sensation Usman Mukhtar is all set to hit the big screen with his upcoming crime-thriller film. The actor has released the exclusive first look from his film on social media.

On Wednesday, the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay actor, who has impressed audience with his impeccable acting skills, took to his Instagram handle and shared his look as a police officer.

“Sarmad Zaman SSP (2022),” he captioned the post and shared two monochrome pictures of himself in police uniform.

Fans and fellow stars took to the comments section of the post and lauded the actor for his stunning transformation.

Besides Mukhtar, the upcoming crime thriller also star actress Ushna Shah in an important role. The film will be directed by Zaheerudding, backed by Dareechay Films productions and the shooting will begin soon in Lahore.

Earlier, while speaking to a local media house, the Sabaat actor had shared, “I am so happy to be a part of this project and it’s something we have discussed for some years with Zaheer (Bhai). Really hope the audience will enjoy what we have been working on.”

Meanwhile, Mukhtar will also be seen next in Umro Ayyar, Pakistan’s first Urdu comic book turned into a film. He will share the screen with actress Sanam Saeed.