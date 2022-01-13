Paris Hilton accused of ‘beating’ ex Joe Francis

Paris Hilton’s alleged ex Joe Francis has claimed that the hotel heiress ‘beat him’ back in 2003

Paris Hilton’s alleged ex Joe Francis has claimed that the hotel heiress ‘beat him’ back in 2003 when he attempted to break up with her, reported Page Six.

Talking to David Yontef on his Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast on Wednesday, Francis alleged, “I swear to God, I had to call the security of [the hotel], and then she started beating me, because she was drunk.”

He added that at the time, Hilton’s sister Nicky Hilton and friend Nicole Ritchie were also staying in his room, and he told them, “’Look Nicky, I’m going to kick your sister out of the room right now. And if she hits me again, I’m calling the security, and I’m going to have my security, take her out.’”

After this, Francis says Hilton had hit him again upon which he had his security pull her out of the room and into the hallway, from where she continued to “beat down the door all night.”

Calling Hilton ‘the craziest woman’ he has ever dated, Francis continued, “She’s out of her mind. A hundred percent out of her mind.”

“When I broke up with Paris Hilton, she told me that I couldn’t break up with her because she was Paris Hilton.”

Francis also made a sweeping comment about Hilton’s recent marriage to Carter Reum, saying that there is ‘no way in hell’ that it would last.

Hilton and Francis have both earlier denied dating each other and a source close to Hilton has dismissed his comments as ‘untrue’.