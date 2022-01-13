Vanessa Bryant remises over relationship with Kobe Bryant with sing-along tribute video

Vanessa Bryant has taken to social media with a cute throwback video of herself and her late husband Kobe Bryant.

The post served as an honoured tribute for her late husband Kobe Bryant and featured the duo singing side-by-side to Mary J. Blige’s song I’m Goin’ Down.



The video was shot during one of her live performances and was shared to celebrate her birthday.

In the video, Vanessa could be seen sporting a sparkly gown with a plunging neckline while her late husband had also gone all out in a professional black suit.



Shortly after the post went live, fellow celebrities and fans alike started flocking to her comment section and shared loving notes and left it overflowing with heart emojis.

Check it out below:

Even the singer herself showed the post some love and thanked the grieving widow for her loving birthday wish.



