Nicola Peltz shares a heartfelt tribute to grandmother on second death anniversary

US actress Nicola Peltz shared a heartfelt tribute to late grandmother Gina on her second death anniversary, saying “I still can’t understand why you left on my birthday.”



Sharing a throwback photo with Gina, Nicola said, “The luckiest 25 years of my life were spent with you by my side and the last two I have missed you more than you will ever know.”

“The thought of you not being able to watch me walk down the aisle breaks my heart into a million pieces. I wish so badly you could’ve met brooklyn and hugged him at least just one time. I miss your hugs, your advice, your smell, your everything.

The 27-year-old actress further said, “You were the most elegant woman I’ve ever met with the most magical hair and prettiest hands I’ve ever seen. I love you so much gina and there isn’t a moment that goes by where I don’t think of you. I wish you were here for the bad times to hug me and the good times to tell me how proud you are of me.”

“I know you’re with me everyday I just wish I could see you. This picture was the last time I saw you and I wish I could replay this day over and over for the rest of my life. Thank you for teaching me to love so fiercely. I still can’t understand why you left on my birthday and I don’t know if I ever will. My birthday is your day forever.

“Focused in the present, sincere toward others and trusting in ourself that you cannot fail” this was your prayer and i will carry this on forever. I love you I miss you you will always be my heart,” she concluded.



