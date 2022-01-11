Aiman Khan thinks actresses who don’t get married on time remain unmarried

It seems like Pakistani actress Aiman Khan is a staunch advocate for early marriages!

It seems like Pakistani actress Aiman Khan is a staunch advocate for early marriages!

Appearing on an online talk show with director Wajahat Rauf, Aiman was asked to comment on whether all actresses should get married early because of a lack of eligible guys to which she replied, “Yes, they should get married. When it is time, get married yar…”

Aiman then went on to casually add, “I think the longer you take to get married, it just doesn’t happen then… I mean, there are so many actresses who are still unmarried.”

The 23-year-old herself tied the knot with fellow actor Muneeb Butt in 2018 at quite the early age of 20. Meanwhile, her sister Minal Khan got married to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram last year in September.

Watch:







