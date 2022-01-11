Katy Perry premieres new music video during National Championship Game

Katy Perry released music video of her new track When I’m Gone like no other artist as she got premiered during halftime of College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, January 10.

The much-awaited track features a wonder-striking collaboration with well-acclaimed Swedish DJ, Alesso.

Fans have been waiting for the video since the song’s teaser lunched in late November.

“ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing,” the singer shared in a statement in December.

Meanwhile, the songs is soaring high on music charts with its debut at 4th top most spot on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales.

It also landed a spot on the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs list.



