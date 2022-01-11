: Sara Ali Khan weighs in on social media trolls

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is currently on cloud line after the release of her latest movie Atrangi Re. In the midst of it all, she has spoken out against social media trolling in an interview with Hindustan Times.



In her most recent interview, the Kedarnath actor talked about her films and fans who have liked her work.

“It’s divine justice somehow that in 2020, the only good thing that happened (for me) was Atrangi Re, and 2021 ended with Atrangi, and I’m beginning 2022 talking to you about it”.

She further added, “I’ve realised that agar junta ka pyaar milna hota hai toh woh kahin bhi mil jaata hai.”

Sara, whose film Love Aaj Kal bombed at the box office, even dished on how she takes criticism in her stride.

“Ever since I was a child, I’ve really enjoyed criticism. Of course, I enjoy appreciation also, but I’ve realised early in my life that more than the happiness that successes give you, the learnings that failures give you teach you far more in life,” she shared.

While talking about the social media trolls, the Simmba actor said,

“If I’m being trolled for my work, it affects me, because I’m making films for the audiences. So if they’re not liking it, it’s a problem. But, if I’m being trolled for saying what I am being or being who I am, then I don’t really care. My mental peace doesn’t depend on what people say.”