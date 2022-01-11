Crystal Hefner, widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, embraces ‘modesty’

Crystal Hefner, the 35-year-old widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, is handing up her bunny ears

Crystal Hefner, the 35-year-old widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, is handing up her bunny ears and embracing her new ‘empowering’ and ‘modest’ life.

Crystal reflected on her changing outlook in a recent Instagram post in which she detailed how over the last five years “my account has shifted from not always safe for work posts to my REAL safe for work life.”

“I was living for other people before, to make others happy, suffering internally in the process,” she said, adding that her Playboy persona helped her gain fame because “sex sells”.

“I don't know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc. … but now I can confidently and 100% proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days,” Crystal explained.

She added that “it feels so much better internally and it will probably be this way for the rest of my life.”

Crystal also shared that she “removed everything fake” from her body and deleted all her old photos.

“I am more authentic, vulnerable and feel that I belong more to myself. I am mine,” she said.

Crystal was married to the Playboy mogul from 2012 until his death in 2017 at the age of 91.