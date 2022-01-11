Dua Lipa to make concert documentary on ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour

Dua Lipa is gearing up to give fans an insight into her Future Nostalgia tour with exclusive documentary.

To go by the reports of The Sun, the Levitating singer has decided to produce a film from the footage of concert and ‘everything that goes down’ on the tour.

“Her team has been approached by various companies who are really eager to get a concert film or documentary with the singer,: the outlet reported.

Quoting its source, the publication revealed, “Dua is particular about what she does and won’t agree to anything she is not happy with. But she has signed off on having a cameraman on the road with her to capture everything that goes down.”

The insider added, “But if she does decide to turn the footage into a film, she could make a fortune because every streaming service would be eager to have her on board.”

The much-awaited tour is slated to kick-off from February 9 in Miami.