When Ranbir Kapoor talked about girlfriend who 'broke his awards' during quarrels

Ranbir Kapoor once shed light on his troublesome past relationship.
The actor, who has dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past, revealed that one of his ex-girlfriend used to throw his awards everything they had a brawl.
Speaking to Filmfare editor Jistesh Pillai in 2017, Ranbir jokingly shared anecdotes from his romantic life.
“Your ex-girlfriends always tell me, ‘Look at the amount of awards he has got and look at us’,” said the host to which Ranbir replied, “There has been a girlfriend of mine, every time we used to have a fight, she used to break an award.” He added with a laugh, “I used to go, ‘Arre, woh Filmfare haath mat lagana (don’t touch my Filmfare Award).’”
Ranbir is currently dating Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt and the two are rumoured to tied the knot this year, after almost two years of courtship.
A trespasser trying to get into Kendall's LA property arrested and released
Billie Eilish won the Best Original Song award at the Golden Globes for her James Bong theme song
Emily in Paris is all set to return to Netflix for a third and fourth season, the streaming giant confirmed on Monday
Rebel Wilson, who is continuing her journey of transformation, ran in 2022 with a series of glamorous posts...
Billie Eilish and Finneas beat out Beyonce, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Van Morrison, Carole King and Jennifer Hudson
Kanye's another desperate attempt to make Kim feel about him does not seem to work