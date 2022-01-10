‘Squid Game’ star O Yeong-su bags first Golden Globe for Korea

South Korean actor O Yeong-su, better known as Player 001 from the Netflix smash hit Squid Game, became the first ever Korean actor to win a major Golden Globe award on Monday.
Yeong-su bea tout including Kieran Culkin, Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, and Brett Goldstein, to win the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Oh II-nam in the South-Korean dystopian drama.
The win was announced at a private Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles, after an in-person award ceremony was cancelled following backlash owing to lack of diversity.
Squid Game, released in September 2021, was also nominated in the Best Television Drama Series category, with the show’s lead Lee Jung-Jae also scoring a Best Actor nomination. However, he lost out to Succession’s Jeremy Strong.
