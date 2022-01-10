Masha Diduk from ‘Tiger King’ gets arrested for THIS reason

Masha Diduk, Jeff Lowe and his wife’s nanny in Netflix hit Tiger King, was arrested earlier in Las Vegas after she reportedly stole a $5,000 candelabra from a club.
According to TMZ, security at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas spotted a woman walking away with a $5,000 candelabra from a private dining room last year in July.
The same woman was seen leaving the casino a few moments later with the stolen item on her forearm.
Police reports say that the security managed to get the name of the suspect in the video as well as her license plate using the valet ticket she used, and then successfully matched Diduk’s social media posts from the time to the scene.
Diduk, 26, was then detained by Wynn security and subsequently arrested for grand larceny, reported TMZ.
Selena Gomez penned down an open letter, published in The New York Times
Previously the 1977 Silver Jubilee saw nationwide street parties and the Queen processing through London in her...
Bob Saget penned down a heartfelt note to remember the late Betty White
Leonardo DiCaprio's recent getaway has made him an ‘eco-hypocrite’ for fans
Saget was born in Philadelphia in 1956. He had three children -- twins Aubrey and Lara, and Jennifer -- with his first...
Will Smith and Nicole Kidman won the best actor and actress drama prizes for their turns in "King Richard" and "Being...