Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' surpasses Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Titanic' at box office

"Spider-Man: No Way Home,” dominated at the box office in its fourth weekend.



According to Reuters, the film starring Tom Holland collected a leading $33 million from 4,108 theatres between Friday and Sunday, boosting its domestic tally to $668 million.

The news agency reported that after this weekend’s haul, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stands as the sixth-highest grossing movie in history at the domestic box office, surpassing “Titanic” ($659 million) and “Jurassic World” ($652 million). At this rate, it’ll soon take the No. 5 spot, which currently belongs to “Avengers: Infinity War” ($678 million).



It’s no small feat that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” generated $30 million in a single weekend this far into its theatrical run. In pandemic times, most movies would be lucky to sell that many tickets in their opening weekend, much less after playing in theatres for nearly a month – all while a highly contagious COVID-19 variant continues to rapidly spread. But, as this weekend illustrates, audiences aren’t willing to leave the house and visit their local multiplex for just any movie.

