Kate Middleton celebrates her 40th birthday without her pals

Kate Middleton celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday ( January 9, 2022) with just family and close friends.

Kate, who boasts an array of celebrity chum, has marked her big day without her celebrity pals like former Spice Girls star Victoria, legendary footballer David Beckham, musician Elton John and tennis star Roger Federer.



The Duchess of Cambridge does not want anything flashy as it’s not exactly her thing.

Victoria has remained good friend of Kate since David and William bonded during their time spent working together on the London Olympic bid in 2007. And they were also invited by the Cambridges to attend their royal wedding.



Reese Witherspoon is also one of Kate's celebrity pals. The Duchess and famous Tv star were acquainted during the the Duchess Catherine's first royal tour after she'd tied the knot with prince William in 2011.



Kate would also be missing her family's dear friend Roger Federer on her big day. He was even speculated that the professional tennis player had even given Prince George private lessons.



Another close friend of the royals is renowned musician Elton John - who had actually been a good friend of William's late mother Princess Diana long before her tragic death. Their bond was highlighted again on 29 April 2011 when Elton and his husband David Furnish were invited to attend Kate and Williams big day.

Kate Middleton may have missed all her celebrity friends during her birthday celebrations which was a low-key event due to ongoing pandemic.

