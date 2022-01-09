Humayun Saeed to star in Netflix hit 'The Crown'?

Renowned artist Humayun Saeed will be the first Pakistani to portray a very important character in the upcoming season of Netflix series The Crown , as per reports .



The Crown is a royal drama featuring Humayun Saeed in the major role as Dr Hasnat.

Humayun has yet to respond to the news and his fans have reacted positively as they are looking forward to seeing their favourite gracing the screens in the enormously award winning series The Crown.

Superstar Mahira Khan could not believe her ears and responded in a unique way saying, “It’s finally here!!!! I’m overjoyed! I’m overjoyed!!! MashAllah, MashAllah, MashAllah, MashAllah, MashAllah, Mas What a performance! What a celebrity:)”

The star has clocked 26 years in the industry producing blockbuster films and dramas.

