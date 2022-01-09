1. Zendaya wants her boyfriend Tom Holland to be part of Euphoria

Zendaya is planning her next onscreen collaboration with boyfriend Tom Holland.

Recently the Dune actor appeared for an interview with E! News Daily Pop where she revealed that she has been trying to convince the producers of her show Euphoria to cast Tom Holland in it.

"I mean, listen, we’ve talked about it all the time. We’re like, ‘Let's just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!” she said.

Earlier Tom had also expressed his desire to work in Euphoria during the promotions of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In a video interaction with IMDb, he told Zendaya, “I want to be in Euphoria,” and she responded, “OK! Let me talk to some people. HBO…let’s get them on the phone.”

For unversed, Euphoria is a teen drama featuring Zendaya along with an ensemble cast. The show’s synopsis describes her character Rue who is an adolescent heroin addict striving to find her place in the world.

Zendaya's much-anticipated Euphoria 2 is slated to premiere on Sunday.





