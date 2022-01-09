Lady Alice, who essayed the role of Kate Middleton, is getting married

 
January 09, 2022
Lady Alice quit acting after her role as Kate Middleton in a 2011 TV drama

By Web Desk
January 09, 2022
The actress who played Kate Middleton in a popular TV series about Prince William and Kate Middleton got engaged  to her own land owner. 

According to a British newspaper, Lady Alice, who essayed the role of Kate Middleton in  TV drama "William & Catherine: A Royal Romance", is all set to get married.

It said Alice, who's a daughter of the Earl and Countess of Rosslyn, is getting married to her own Norfork landowner Oscar Jamieson.

Alice with her co-star Dan Amboyer as Prince William

The report said that Lady Alice, who has an uncanny resemblance to the Duchess of Cambridge, has quit acting to concentrate on running the London Original Prince Fair.

It said Jamieson's father owns Drove Archards ten miles away in Thorham.