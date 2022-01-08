Ben Affleck addresses concerns over his children seeing him bothered with memes

Ben Affleck recently admitted that he has concerns about his children having to worry about the possibility of his children worrying about his mental health due to hurtful memes or media portrayal.

The award-winning actor opened up about his struggles with public perception during a candid interview with the Los Angeles Times.

There he started off by explaining, "I got to a place where [the public perception] was so different from who I am that I just stopped reading and stopped caring."



But near the end, "As my kids got older and started seeing the Internet themselves, that's the difficult part."

"Even the 'Sad Affleck' meme — that was funny to me. I mean, there's nobody who hasn't felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, 'Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?' That's really tough,"

For those unversed, Affleck shares his children iolet Anne, 16, Seraphina Rose, 13, and son Samuel Garner, 9, with ex Gennifer Garner.

This news comes shortly after Affleck made a similar claim about his struggles with alcoholism in a former Good Morning America appearance.

At the time he was quoted saying, "We all want to pass on the best of ourselves to our children. I don't care who you are, I'm quite sure you feel at some point in your life you've taken missteps, nobody wants to transfer that to our children and that is a real task that everybody faces, whatever those issues are."