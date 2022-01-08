Mehwish Hayat wanted to marry Leonardo Di Caprio?

Actress Mehwish Hayat spilled all on her wish to marry an American actor Leonardo Di Caprio.



The star had talked about her marriage in a viral video clip.

Expressing details, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi starlet said, “I am very practical and realistic. I want my spouse to be romantic so that things can go smoothly.”

Further adding, Hayat revealed, “My biggest crush was on American actor Leonardo DiCaprio and still he is”.

Addressing Leonardo, Mehwish revealed, “If you are watching me and my voice is reaching you, so you can bring Barat, I am ready.”

She does not want to marry anybody from Pakistan and prefers to be with a liberal Englishman who would respect her choices.