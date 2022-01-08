Ashley Graham says her twins boys are 'happy and healthy' after home birth

The supermodel revealed she has given birth to her sons, with husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham revealed she is now a mom of three, after welcoming her twin boys.

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, the supermodel revealed she has given birth to her sons, with husband Justin Ervin.

The 34-year-old stated on Friday morning that she had a home delivery and that her twins are 'happy and healthy.'



Although, Graham did not announce the names of her new kids, but she did tell followers that she was taking time to 'heal' and spend time with her family.



The actress and her husband Ervin, already have a kid, Isaac, born on January 18, 2020.

Earlier, Graham announced her pregnancy in July stating, “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” she captioned an Instagram photo taken by her husband. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

