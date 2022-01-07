Amber Heard spotted driving her ex Elon Musk's gifted Tesla: report

Amber Heard was recently seen driving what is believed to be the Tesla that business magnate Elon Musk reportedly gave her while they were dating.



Shortly after her tumultuous marriage to Pirates of the Caribbean's actor Johnny Depp ended in 2017, Amber Heard and the SpaceX CEO's relationship came to the public eyes.

Before they called it quits, Musk reportedly gave her a black Tesla Model S as a gift. And she's recently seen driving it. The actress was spotted out and about recently in Los Angeles running errands in that car.

She was looking smashing in a black shirt, black jacket and light blue high-waist jeans while being photographed, shared by a media outlet, returning from a trip to the store in what appears to be her Tesla car.

During the actress's court battle with Johnny Depp in 2018, The Daily Mail cited court documents in which Heard's friend, Jennifer Howell, recalled her late mother, saying her daughter was paranoid that Musk bugged the car and was often controlling of her throughout their relationship.

Neither Heard nor Musk ever tried to address the situation publicly and seemingly split on amicable terms at the time. But the actress's recent appearance in his car set tongues wagging about her relationship with the billionaire.