Cameron Diaz shares loved up ‘passionate and deep’ tribute to Benji Madden

Renowned author Cameron Diaz takes to social media to pen a loving note in tribute to her anniversary with Benji Madden.

Diaz shared the tribute to Instagram and shared an abstract photograph to compliment the caption that read, “Today 7 years married Always dreamed of having a family like this.”

“Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth. Calling it a Honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life.”

“The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!”

Check it out below:







