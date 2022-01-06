Anushka Sharma’s ‘Chakda Xpress’ trailer slammed online

Anushka Sharma’s return to the big screen as Bengali cricketer Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress isn’t being received well online with users commenting that a Bengali actress would’ve done more justice to the role.
Chakda Xpress features Sharma speaking in a heavy Bengali accent as Jhulan, the former captain of India’s national women’s cricket team.
“Kintu chinta koro na (Don’t you worry),” she is heard saying, a line that internet users have dubbed ‘cringe’ owing to Anushka’s ‘horrible’ accent.
Popular Instagram page Diet Sabya also chimed in on the backlash, saying that a Bengali actress would’ve done more justice to the role.
“Let’s recast this with Konkona Sen Sharma and call it a day? Cause this definitely ain’t it,” wrote the page, with hundreds agreeing in the comments section.
Meanwhile, Twitter users also remained unimpressed, with one writing, “Nothing against Anushka, she is a brilliant actress but as a Bengali I have issues with the weird accent.” read a tweet.
Another said, “There are some fine actresses in Bengali industry who could have played the role of Jhulan with elan. But, no, not happening as we still have to get a popular actor of Bollywood, put on layer of dusky makeup and still not look the part, not even the accent.”
Watch:
