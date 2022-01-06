Gal Gadot spills the beans on new Cleopatra role: 'Smart and Strategic'

Gal Gadot is talking about her role as Cleopatra in the upcoming film.

Speaking with InStyle magazine, the Red Notice shared her excitement ahead of becoming the historic queen of Egypt.

"I can't reveal a lot," Gal added, "but I can tell you that we’re going to celebrate the Cleopatra story."

The 36-year-old added how the film targets to"show not just how sexy and appealing she was, but how strategic and smart, and how much impact she had and still has on the world we're living in today."

She added, "I've watched all the Cleopatra movies throughout history, but I feel like we're telling the story the world needs to hear now."

When the Wonder Woman actor bagged the role, critics added that an Arab or African actress should play Cleopatra.

"First of all, if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian" Gal responded to backlash.

"We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn’t there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra," she said.