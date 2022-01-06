Prince Andrew warned against running PR conundrum that can ‘ruin optics’

Prince Andrew has been accused of trying to deploy a ‘defense strategy’ that could “ruin optics” and negatively impact the Royal Family.

Litigator Moira Penza brought this claim to light during her interview with BBC Newsnight.

He started off the chat by addressing Prince Andrews’ attorneys’ strategy, "Well, you can understand why his attorneys would basically make any attempt at this point to try and have the case dismissed.”



Ms Penza also went on to say, "But it certainly is a very risky strategy. Here they have tried to really attack Ms Giuffre in the media in their court filings.”

"And then here they essentially have to admit that Prince Andrew was such a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein that he was contemplated as a potential defendant in this settlement agreement.”

At the end of the day, "It really creates an optics problem both before the court. Which of course the court will set aside but also in the public eye."