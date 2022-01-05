Prince Andrew's scandal can't damage Queen's popularity

There are rumours and speculations that Prince Andrew's ongoing legal woes could harm the dignity of the longest-reigning monarch.



The Royal Family has been in news for last couple of years over some of their members' reported rift and ongoing scandals.

According to some royal experts, Andrew's assault case can damage the monarchy on a much wider scale.



But, it is also a fact that the Queen is quite famous and loved by a large number of royal fans and British people. And Andrew's assault case won't harm the dignity of the Queen as she believes in justice and runs the Firm as per rules, according to the royal fans.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew and other royals' adventures may lift or down their own reputations but they can't overshadow the Queen's sacrifices for her people.