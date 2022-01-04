Betty White sweet 'final words' unearthed by co-star

File Footage

Veteran actress Betty White breathed her last in December.



After her death that left all of Hollywood teary-eyed, the actor's former co-star Vicki Lawrence has unearthed the 99-year-old's last words.

Vicki was told of the Golden Girl star's final words by fellow friend Carol Burnett.

“I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” Lawrence told Page Six on Monday, January 3, noting, “Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’”

She added: “How sweet is that? I said, ‘That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought.’”

White was married to Allen Ludden from 1963 until his death in 1981. The duo met on a film set in 1961.