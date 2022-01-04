Prince Andrew accuser’s confidential £371,000 deal unsealed by court

The confidential £371,000 deal made between Prince Andrew’s accuser and Jeffrey Epstein has been unsealed in light of the ongoing settlement case.



For those unversed with details of the sealed settlement contract, Virginia Giuffre signed a $500,000 (£371,207.50) payout in exchange for forfeiting rights to sue "potential defendants" in "all manner of action and actions of Virginia Roberts."

Prince Andrew’s legal moves before the document was unsealed banked on his title as a “royal”, as well as the previous settlement, to have Ms Giuffre’s case tossed before it reached court.

A few months following that, the same assault case was also called into question by Prince Andrew’s legal team in light of the dispute revolving around her country of residence.