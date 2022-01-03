Sarah Ali Khan lays down the one condition before getting married

Bollywood diva Sarah Ali Khan laid down some conditions regarding her family before getting into a marital reunion with anyone in the future.



Sarah Ali Khan is extremely attached to her mother Amrita Singh and cannot even think of having a life without her support and affection.

In an interview with ETimes, the Coolie No.1 actress became very expressive about her relationship with her mother and said, “I'll even get married to someone who can move in and live with my mom. I'm never going to leave her.”

Elaborating further, the star continued, “I can't even come to an interview without matching my bangles to my outfit with the help of my mother. I cannot step out for an interview till my mom doesn't tell me, 'Please add green bangles to your hand because you have a chalak (hint) of green in that corner of your dupatta.”

The Love Aaj Kal star finds a home in her mother, “I am not capable of running away from my mother. Wherever or whenever I run away, she is the home I have to return to, every day.”

Sarah Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh who parted ways a long time back.

Seeing her father getting married to another woman was hard but Sarah never complained and went on leading life happily juggling between her mom and dad.