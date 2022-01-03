John Abraham, wife Priya diagnosed with coronavirus

Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife Priya have tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined themselves at home.
The Race 2 actor took to Instagram on Monday morning and informed his millions of fans about the Covid-19 diagnosis.
He wrote in his Insta Stories, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had Covid. Priya and I have tested positive for Covid. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else."
He further, "We are both vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up."
Earlier, in an Instagram post, John wished his fans and followers a very happy new year.
He said, “Wish you all beautiful beginnings, best health and loads of excitement for 2022.”
