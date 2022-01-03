Amid rumours, Halle Berry confirms she hasn't married boyfriend Van Hunt

Berry addressed marriage rumours clarifying she has not tied the knot

Halle Berry sent tongues wagging over her plausible nuptials with boyfriend Van Hunt in her New Year's post.

The Bruised actress shared a pair of pictures of her tropical vacation with her beau, captioning the images, "well…IT'S OFFICIAL!"

Soon after, clearing the air, Berry said she has not tied the knot.

"We were just having some New Year's Day fun! People clearly don't swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho', it really touched our hearts," Berry clarified. "Now it's OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated."

She paired the follow-up post with the hashtags, "nomoreswipes4me" and "Januaryfoolsday."

In December, Berry gushed over Hunt at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television while accepting her Career Achievement Award.

"You know I finally found love this year everybody. Even though you all have been on this painful journey with me," Berry joked. "You watched me fail and fail and fail. And besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it's true and this is how I know it's true."

"Because you fail so many you know what wrong looks like. Because I failed so many times I now know what [love] really looks like," she continued. "And so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me."