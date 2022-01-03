Officials voice outrage over ‘offensive caricature’ of ‘Emily in Paris’ Ukrainians

Ukraine’s minister of culture, Oleksandr Tkachenko, has broken his silence over the “offensive caricature” being presented about his fellow countrymen in Emily in Paris.
Tkachenko made this claim during his interview with The Mirror and was quoted saying, "In the 1990s and 2000s, Ukrainian guys were portrayed mainly as gangsters. Over time this has changed. However, not in this case."
He even went on to say, "In Emily in Paris we have a caricature of a Ukrainian woman which is unacceptable. It is also offensive. Is this how Ukrainians will be seen abroad? Who steal, want to get everything for free, be afraid of deportation? This should not be so."
Even researcher Olga Matveieva addressed the portrayal and admitted that the Emily in Paris character Petra “marginalises the image of an average Ukrainian woman."
"Nationality-based stereotyping not only provokes disbalance but maintains aggression. Let's make peace, not offensive jokes.”
Khatija Rahman shared the news with her followers on Instagram
The release date of ‘RRR’ has been postponed multiple times in past due to the coronavirus pandemic
Kanye West made a surprising announcement a bout his mini-concert in Miami
Alexandra Daddario is engaged to film producer Andrew Form
‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 2 was released in July 2020
The series is set to release on January 13, 2022