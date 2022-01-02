Kanye West enjoys night out with actress Julia Fox

Kanye West and Italian-American actress Julia Fox enjoyed a romantic dinner date in Miami on Saturday night.

The 44-year-old rapper and actress Julia Fox appeared to be having a good time in each other’s company as they dined at Carbone restaurant together.

The father-of-four looked dashing as he bundled up in a black coat, while Fox stunned in a sizzling blue corset top and pants, as seen in pics obtained by TMZ.

However, sources told the outlet that the date was “nothing serious,” and that Ye is simply trying to have fun amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West's outing with the actress comes nearly a week after he ended his short-lived romantic relationship with model Vinetria.

Kim Kardashian, who's enjoying new romantic journey with comedian Pete Davidson, has already filed to be declared legally single amid her divorce proceedings with Kanye West.