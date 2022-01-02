‘Peaky Blinders’ drops intense trailer for final season

'Peaky Blinders' released the trailer for its upcoming sixth season on January 1

Peaky Blinders fans got a fitting New Year’s present on January 1 in the form of an intense trailer for the hit show’s upcoming sixth and final season.



The sixth season, which was announced as the final outing for the gangster-based period drama, will see Cillian Murphy reprise his role as Tommy Shelby, who is seen firing shots off a machine gun as the trailer starts.

He is seen walking across a field before shooting and shouting in the air, “One last deal to be done, then we Peaky Blinders rest.”

Watch:





Fans were left on the edge of their seats thanks to tense action sequences in the 90-second teaser which included appearances from Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray and Sam Claflin as fascist leader Oswald Mosley.

Also returning to the show for its final season is Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomons who was earlier believed to be dead after being shot my Tommy Shelby.

While a release date has not yet been set, the upcoming season of Peaky Blinders is expected to release in the first half of 2022.