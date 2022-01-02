Is 'The Proposal' available to stream on Netflix?

The Proposal is a 2009 American romantic comedy film starring Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds and Betty White who died on Friday.

After White's death at 99, Netflix users are wondering whether "The Proposal" is available on the streaming giant.

Bad news for Netflix subscribers as the 2009 hit is not available to stream on streaming service but the film streamed on Netflix in the past.

According to netflixlife.com, there is always a chance the film could return to Netflix again in the future should Netflix secure the streaming rights to the film once more.

Betty White, who capped a career of more than 80 years by becoming America's geriatric sweetheart after Emmy-winning roles on television sitcoms "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on Friday, less than three weeks shy of her 100th birthday.