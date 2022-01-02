Is 'The Proposal' available to stream on Netflix?

The Proposal is a 2009 American romantic comedy film starring Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds and Betty White who died on Friday.
After White's death at 99, Netflix users are wondering whether "The Proposal" is available on the streaming giant.
Bad news for Netflix subscribers as the 2009 hit is not available to stream on streaming service but the film streamed on Netflix in the past.
According to netflixlife.com, there is always a chance the film could return to Netflix again in the future should Netflix secure the streaming rights to the film once more.
Betty White, who capped a career of more than 80 years by becoming America's geriatric sweetheart after Emmy-winning roles on television sitcoms "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on Friday, less than three weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are making the most of the holiday season
'Christmas Tree' has become top-selling solo Korean track on US Amazon’s Best Selling Songs of 2021
'Peaky Blinders' released the trailer for its upcoming sixth season on January 1
Miley Cyrus debuted her latest single titled You while performing onstage in Miami
Kylie Jenner also flaunted her baby bump in monochrome photo.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two-year-old son Archie is said to be learning how to be a New Age Californian at...