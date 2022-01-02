BTS singer V becomes top-selling K-pop artist on US Amazon chart

BTS singer Kim Taehyung, also known as V, is making headlines with his hotly-released OST Christmas Tree as it has become the top-selling solo Korean track to climb up on US Amazon’s Best Selling Songs of 2021.
The bi-lingual song, recorded for drama Our Beloved Summer, landed on the 97th spot in the list within a few days of its launch on December 24.
The much-loved OST is the only Korean single on the chart.
Meanwhile, the song also made a remarkable debut on iTunes in the United States as it left behind Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You on its first day.
On December 28, the song also secured top most spot on the chart, making the Winter Bear singer the only K-pop singer to debut climb highest on the list with his two solo songs, Christmas Tree and Sweet Night.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are making the most of the holiday season
'Peaky Blinders' released the trailer for its upcoming sixth season on January 1
'The Proposal' stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in the lead roles
Miley Cyrus debuted her latest single titled You while performing onstage in Miami
Kylie Jenner also flaunted her baby bump in monochrome photo.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two-year-old son Archie is said to be learning how to be a New Age Californian at...