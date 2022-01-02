BTS singer V becomes top-selling K-pop artist on US Amazon chart

BTS singer Kim Taehyung, also known as V, is making headlines with his hotly-released OST Christmas Tree as it has become the top-selling solo Korean track to climb up on US Amazon’s Best Selling Songs of 2021.

The bi-lingual song, recorded for drama Our Beloved Summer, landed on the 97th spot in the list within a few days of its launch on December 24.

The much-loved OST is the only Korean single on the chart.

Meanwhile, the song also made a remarkable debut on iTunes in the United States as it left behind Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You on its first day.

On December 28, the song also secured top most spot on the chart, making the Winter Bear singer the only K-pop singer to debut climb highest on the list with his two solo songs, Christmas Tree and Sweet Night.



