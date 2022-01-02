Minal Khan drops New Year snap from Turkey: SEE PHOTO

Minal Khan is welcoming the New Year with husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in Turkey!
The 23-year-old turned to her Instagram this Saturday to drop a photo of herself in a red snow jacket. The actor, who was seemingly enjoying the evening on the streets of Istanbul, posed before a glass wall that read 'Happy New Year 2022.'
Meanwhile, Ahsan also turned to his Instagram to share his New Year photo near Sultan Ahmet mosque.
"Happy new year everybody!! May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements, and many new inspirations to your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness. I hope that this new year will be the best year of your life. May all your hopes are fulfilled and all your dreams come true," wrote Ahsan in an elaborate and heartfelt Instagram post.
Take a look:
