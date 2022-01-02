Mandy Moore kick starts New Year 2022 with a heartfelt note

Renowned actress Mandy Moore took a look back at the most ‘beautiful’ year of her life, 2021, in a heartfelt note she posted on her social media account.

The This Is Us star, 37, turned to her Instagram on Saturday and shared a bunch of photos with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their son Gus, along with some of their friends.

Her post featured the highlights of the past year, the moments she has been most grateful for throughout. Sharing the pictures, the A Walk to Remember famed actress penned down a heartfelt note, that reads, "2021 you were certainly strange but overwhelmingly magical."

"Best year of my life for one giant reason. Grateful grateful grateful indeed. Cheers to a happy and healthy 2022 for us all," she added.

In the shared collection, the first photo featured 10-months-old Gus looking out of the frame while Moore and Goldsmith, 36, appear out of focus behind him. Moore also shared a snap of her baby bump from before she gave birth, as well as a photo of Gus as a newborn.

Moore and Goldsmith, who tied the knot in November 2018, welcomed their first child, Gus, in February 2021.