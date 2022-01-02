Betty White ‘couldn’t believe’ she was going to run 100 soon

Veteran screen legend Betty White passed away on December 31 just days shy of her 100th birthday, and in an interview, out days before her passing, shared how excited she was for her upcoming centennial celebration.
White’s final tweet, a post teasing her upcoming People magazine cover story, interestingly read, “My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up.”
The cover story itself included White’s secrets to her long and healthy life, as well as testimonies from numerous stars who she’d worked with in her long career.
“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing,” the Golden Girls star also said in her bittersweet last interview.
White reportedly died peacefully in her home at the age of 99, eighteen days before her 100th birthday.
Travis Barker is getting back to life after Astroworld tragedy
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to sell their luxurious abode in California
Sajal Aly is recalling loved-up moments with husband Ahad Raza Mir
Minal Khan asks trolls to step back and stop bashing her
Prince Andrew might lose his title of Duke of York if he loses the sex abuse case brought on by Virginia Giuffre
Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on Saturday for reportedly trespassing