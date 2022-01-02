‘Harry Potter’ reunion hilariously confuses Emma Watson with Emma Roberts

The new Harry Potter reunion featured a major mix up involving Emma Watson and Emma Roberts. Find out!

Harry Potter fans were left confused on Saturday as they sat down to watch the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special on HBO on January 1, thanks to a major mix up involving franchise star Emma Watson and Scream Queens actor Emma Robert

As fans dove into the reunion special which featured special behind-the-scenes footage as well as interviews with stars of the franchise, many pointed out that a baby picture being used for Watson was actually of actor Emma Roberts!

At one point in the reunion, Watson sat down to discuss her childhood and how she was a huge fan of the Harry Potter books, and as she spoke, an image of a young girl with Minnie Mouse ears showed up over her voice, and as it turns out, many remembered it from Roberts’ Instagram account.

Despite the error already doing rounds on social media, there has been no comment from Warner Bros. or HBO Max, however, it is expected that it will be edited out in the coming days.