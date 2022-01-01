Shocking truths from Prince Andrew’s ongoing assault case unearthed: report

Experts have finally spoken out about some of the ‘untold’ revelations surrounding Prince Andrew’s assault case against Virginia Giuffre.

Royal author Rebecca English made this claim during one of her piece for the Daily Mail.

In it, she shared previously untold revelations from Prince Andrew’s assault case and explained how the mere thought that he could possibly return to royal life after the scandal “must be quashed.”

Ms English started the admission by writing, “And they say the idea he could still return to public life, despite the swirling controversy around his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, must be quashed.”

She also admitted, “The comments came as Andrew suffered two setbacks in his US [expletive] case, admitting he has no proof over his infamous claim he cannot sweat and also seeing the judge throw out an attempt to stall the case.”

The author also went on to reveal, “Lawyers for his accuser Virginia Roberts, who is suing the prince for damages in a New York civil case, have demanded he hand over evidence he does not perspire, as he said in a car crash Newsnight interview two years ago when denying her allegations.”

“But his legal team said 'no documents exist in his possession, custody or control' to back the claim. And the judge denied Andrew's requests to delay the case after he claimed Miss Roberts cannot sue in the US on the grounds that she lives in Australia.”