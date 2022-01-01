Prince Andrew dubbed ‘busted flush’ after Maxwell verdict: report

Royal experts warn Maxwell’s verdict “does very little” in attempting to change Prince Andrew’s chances at a ‘get out of jail free’ card.
This news has been brought to light by a royal expert who warns that not even winning the assault case can undo the stigma already associated with his brand and public perception.
The expert started off by telling the Daily Mail, "He's a busted flush. Unfortunately for Andrew, it's no longer so much about evidence and proof, or what if anything went on with Virginia Giuffre - it's all about public perception.”
"Andrew's handling of this whole affair, coupled with his car crash Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, have made him into a toxic brand for the rest of the Royal Family.”
"Only the Queen, who has always considered him as her favourite, remains loyal, while the other Royals are keen to keep him at arm's length."
