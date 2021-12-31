Kim Kardashian reacts to reduction of truck driver's sentence

Kim Kardashian on Thursday thanked Colorado Governor Jared Polis for commuting the 110-year sentence of a truck driver convicted of vehicular homicide.

The prison term was reduced to 10 years after prosecutors went back to court this week in a rare move seeking leniency.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV show star shared a screenshot of the Executive Order and wrote "Thank You Governor of Colorado".

In a commutation letter to the Cuban-born trucker, Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 26, the governor said the fiery crash along a mountain highway that killed four motorists in April 2019 was a "tragic but unintentional act."

“While you are not blameless, your sentence is disproportionate compared with many other inmates in our criminal justice system who committed intentional, premeditated, or violent crimes,” the letter said.