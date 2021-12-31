Britney Spears says she is like a 'bird set free' after conservatorship end

Britney Spears is bidding adieu to 2021 with a heartfelt video.
The 40-year-old singer, whose conservatorship terminated after almost 13 years in 2021, has turned to her Instagram to share a video of birds being set free.
"SYMBOLIC of my year this year," captions Britney alongside the video of birds enjoying their freedom.
On September 12, Britney revealed she was engaged to fitness trainer-turned-actor Sam Asghari. The star is currently preparing for her wedding with the House of Gucci star. The lovebirds are also 'thinking about having another baby' apart from the singer's two sons.
