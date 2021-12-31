Tiger Shroff extends New Year wishes with a stunning beach selfie

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff has left fans stunned with his jaw dropping pictures and videos from his Maldives tour.

The WAR star, who is currently holidaying in the tropical islands, is all set to welcome the New Year 2022 with prayers and positive wishes for everyone.

Tiger, who has been treating fans with sizzling pictures from his holiday with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, turned to Instagram Stories on Thursday and posted a handsome picture of himself flaunting his beach mode.

He extended New Year wishes to his fans by writing, “My mind is so full of resolutions already! But most of all I wish and pray for everybody’s health and happiness. May 2022 bring you and your families all the love and light.”

In another IG Story, the Heropanti star revealed his New Year’s resolutions and wrote, ‘Resolutions in my mind…one of them is def to spend more time with my fam fans [a]nd supporters #tigerianarmyyy see you soon.”

On the work front, the Baaghi actor has recently wrapped the first schedule shoot of Ganapath: Part 1 opposite Kriti Sanon.