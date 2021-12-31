'Pawri Horahi Hai': Best Pakistani memes that dominated 2021

Another years marks another set of hilarious memes!

In between the miseries of coronavirus variants, lockdowns and rising oil prices, Pakistanis did not hold back from jumping onto the bandwagon and turning pop-culture moments into humour.

From Pawri to Formula-1, take a look at some of the most witty memes that dominated 2021:

Our Husbands Are Our Culture

Model Sadaf Kanwal became subject to criticism across the country when she came forward with husband Shahroze Sabzwari to talk about their marital life.

“Our husbands are our culture. I have married him, I have to pick up his shoes, I will iron his clothes, which I actually do very little, but I know where Sherry’s clothes are. I know where each of Sherry’s stuff is. And I should know when Sherry has to eat, and what he is eating. I should rightly know all of these because I am his wife," said Sadaf in the interview.





Formula-1 Car

Nida Yasir's old video resurfaced in September this year where the morning show host is spotted inquiring fans about how Formula cars work. "Oh, so it's just a formula for now? Have you done an experiment on any car?" Nida asked her guests, leaving them baffled.







Security, Security

Cricket lover or not, you might not have missed this meme! It all began when New Zealand cancelled tour to Pakistan last-minute over threats of 'security' in the country.

Netizens got back at the Kiwis after Pakistan cricket team defeated New Zealand in a T20 World Cup match this year.





Pawri Horahi Hai

Dananeer Mobeen aka. 'Pawri' girl rose to fame over night after she poked fun at 'rich kids' with her hilarious video. Dananeer's virality even crossed borders, making many Bollywood stars including Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh re-enact the clip.





Muskaan

Another defining moment of 2021, that prompted a plethora of memes was Faysal Quraishi's outburst on social media. A video of the Muqaddar star shouting at an influencer who fails to maintain decorum on-set went viral on the social media.

“What are you doing? What are you doing?! You’ve made this game show a joke. You’re slapping him on-air!" said the actor after Muskaan slapped a fellow TikToker on-air.





Shaheen Afridi Smile

Pakistan’s star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was dubbed one of the most valuable players this T20 World Cup. However, a smiling picture of the pacer went viral on social media where he exuded a cheeky, 'knowing smile' on camera.

