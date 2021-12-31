‘Mixed bag of emotions,’ Shilpa Shetty bids adieu to 2021 with an emotional note

Popular Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty gears up to welcome 2022. Taking to her social media handles, the reflected on year 2021 and shared her thoughts in an emotional note.

The diva, who is also a well-known judge on reality dance show, Super Dancer, reflected on ‘ups and downs’ of 2021 and said it was ‘a mixed bag of emotions’.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Friday night, the Dhadkan actress shared an emotional note, writing, "Dear 2021, You were a mixed bag of emotions for all of us. There were smiles, tears, laughter, hugs, goodbyes, and a lot more."

She continued, "But, we sailed through. With a prayer for a better tomorrow, it's time to bid adieu to you.”

The Hungama 2 actress expressed her hopes for the coming year and wrote, “We're ready for you, 2022! Please be nice (adding a smile emoticon) Happy New Year's Eve!"

The fitness diva also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of an excerpt from her latest read, with a moving quote by Will Rogers, "Even if you are on the right track, you will get run over if you just sit there."

The 46-year-old starlet also gave a glimpse into her New Year’s Eve preparation where, her 9-year-old son Viaan could be seen posing with a heart-shaped Marshmallow cookie.

Earlier this year, Shilpa's husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested over his alleged involvement in production and distribution of pornographic films.