Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson reveals what she’s up to in 2022

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson is now a multitalented model, actor, and singer, and in a conversation with People, revealed what she’s planning, or not, in the upcoming new year.
When asked about her New Year’s plans and resolutions, Paris shared, “I just take everything a day at a time, simple as that.”
However, she did update that she’s ready to follow her superstar father Michael Jackson’s footsteps and follow up her 2020 debut album Wilted with new music!
When asked about the kind of music she’s planning for 2022, Paris replied “Oh, it's a surprise, but a new sound."
Her debut indie-folk album was well received by critics and we can’t wait to see what she does next!
