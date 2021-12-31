Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff share beach photos from Maldives: See pics

Bollywood lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani left their millions of fans swooning with their dazzling beach photos from Maldives, where the couple has reportedly been holidaying.



Tiger and Disha jetted off to the island nation to ring in New Year earlier this week.

The rumoured couple has not revealed that they are together, however, they have been sharing beach pictures from the same location on social media.

Late on Thursday, the Baaghi actor took to Instagram and shared his shirtless pictures.

Commenting on the post, Disha hinted that she has clicked the adorable beach photos.

She said, “Wow what a fabulous Photographer” followed by a fire emoticon.

Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff also dropped numerous heart emojis in the comment section.

Earlier, Disha also took to the Facebook-owned app and posted her dazzling beach photos and a video enjoying the blue waters of Maldives.

Take A Look At Disha's Photos

Photo From Disha Patani's Instagram

Photo From Disha Patani's Instagram

Photo From Disha Patani's Instagram



