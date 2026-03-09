Maggie Gyllenhaal heaps praise on Jessie Buckley’s 'next level' performance

Maggie Gyllenhaal is gushing over The Bride! star Jessie Buckley's major award success.

Jake Gyllenhaal's sister opened up about the award-winning streak of her longtime pal in a recent chat with People during the March 3rd screening of her new movie in New York City.

Jessie, who plays the role of Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet, won four consecutive accolades for her performance in the movie based on the 2020 Maggie O'Farrell novel.

She won the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actress, a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama, an Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

"I've known Jessie a long time," Maggie shared. "She was in my first film, The Lost Daughter, and I think she's really brilliant. I'm so pleased for her about everything that's happening in the world, seeing her talent."

Moreover, Jessie has also received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, marking her second Academy Award nomination. She was previously nominated for her role in The Lost Daughter under the category of Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2021 Oscars.

About Jessie's acting in The Bride! which is directed by Maggie, she said, "I think in this movie, it's like next level... I don't think anyone's ever seen what she does in this movie."